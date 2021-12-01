  • Home
  • News
  • Yang Ming adds the latest of its 9th 11,000 TEU ship to the Trans-Pacific service
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 1 15:04

    Yang Ming adds the latest of its 9th 11,000 TEU ship to the Trans-Pacific service

    Today (December 1), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) announces the official completion and delivery of “YM Together,” a brand-new 11,000 TEU container vessel chartered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and built by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The ship will soon begin Yang Ming’s PN3 trans-pacific operation, providing highly efficient cargo delivery service between Asia and North America.

    To facilitate medium to long-term operation, Yang Ming has partnered with professional shipowners for the construction of 14 11,000 TEU container vessels. This newest ship, called “YM Together,” is the 9th vessel that was named by shipowners at a ceremony held at Imabari Hiroshima Shipyard on November 18. This ship has the capacity of 11,860 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 plugs for reefer containers. “YM Together” measures 333.9 meters in length and 48.4 meters in width.

    With a draft of 16 meters, the ship can travel at a speed of up to 23 knots. In addition, the ship is equipped with a range of environmental features including scrubbers, Water Ballast Treatment Plant (BWTS), and Alternative Marine Power system (AMP). The twin-island design is adopted to increase loading capacity and navigational visibility. The hull form is optimized to increase energy saving and reduce overall emissions. Also, the hulk’s shorter length and beam can increase efficiency in berthing or departure, allowing the ship to pass through the Panama Canal and call at major ports worldwide with greater agility and thereby facilitating greater flexibility in vessel deployment.

    “YM Together” is the 9th in a series of container vessels that saw the first delivery in 2020. Construction and delivery of the remaining 5 ships will be completed consecutively by 2022. With the newest now joining the fleet, Yang Ming is able to rejuvenate its entire global fleet while also cutting down on energy consumption and unit cost. Over the past year, demands for maritime transport in the Americas and globally have seen a continuous uptick. With this newest member soon to be delivered and deployed in the Yang Ming global maritime fleet, the company will be able to achieve maximal capacity utilization, meet the needs of customers, enhance overall shipping operation, and optimize transport service to the highest quality.

    “YM Together” will begin its PN3 service between Asia and North America on December 5. The order port rotation on this route is as follows: Hong Kong - Yantian - Shanghai - Pusan - Vancouver – Seattle - Pusan - Kaohsiung - Hong Kong.

Другие новости по темам: Yang Ming, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Imabari Shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 1

19:15 PortNews to hold Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg
18:31 DP World celebrates 2,000 members of the Digital Freight Alliance
18:07 PR CMA CGM and Shell perform first Bio-LNG bunkering operation in Rotterdam
17:42 8 new fuel-efficient ships to join the X-Press Feeders fleet
17:26 Danish Smyril Lines Cargo starts second service between Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Rotterdam
17:06 Port of Antwerp invests in digitalisation of radar infrastructure
16:47 Western Australia and Port of Rotterdam to collaborate on renewable hydrogen
16:05 IMO moves ahead on GHG emissions, Black Carbon and marine litter
15:50 Diana Shipping announces completion of OceanPal spin-off
15:41 RF Federation Council approves Federal Law on Ratification of Nairobi Convention
15:04 Yang Ming adds the latest of its 9th 11,000 TEU ship to the Trans-Pacific service
14:07 SEA-LNG backs Europe’s goal-based, technology-neutral regulation for cleaner shipping
13:50 Liepaja SEZ Board appointed Uldis Hmieļevskis, Deputy CEO, as Acting Manager
13:14 Rolls-Royce extends TBO intervals of mtu Series 4000 engines for commercial marine application
13:03 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’21 climbed by 0.7% YoY
12:56 Valenciaport tenders the drafting of the urban development project for areas 2 and 5 of the Special Plan for zone 1 south of the Port of València
12:06 Mostotrest conducted 2,177 operations on raising bridges in Saint-Petersburg over navigation season of 2021
11:45 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Dec 1
10:49 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.3% in 11M’2021
10:15 Maersk Customs Services USA highlights trends and opportunities for U.S. importers
09:51 Port of Kiel receives funding for digital test field
09:30 Crude oil prices start rising
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 30

2021 November 30

18:35 ICS urges WTO Director General to prioritise maritime transport in multilateral trade negotiations
18:14 First phase of Tuas Port reclamation works completes
17:53 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:35 HDB, JTC and MPA, which issue over two-thirds of government invoices, offer e-invoicing through IMDA’s InvoiceNow
17:04 DNV supports world first large-scale testing of submerged CO2 pipelines
16:48 RF Navy’s large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov enters Barents Sea
16:34 Brittany Ferries takes delivery of Salamanca
16:04 Port of Oakland total cargo volume down 20 percent in October 2021
15:50 RF Navy's corvette Gremyashchy and two submarines of Varshavyanka project welcomed in Vladivostok
15:39 Abbey Heimensen appointed to VP of Marketing, MarineMax
15:34 The Port of Barcelona validates its Innovation Plan
15:19 Icebreaker Sibir of Project 22220 completed main part of shipbuilder’s sea trials
15:04 Terminal San Giorgio orders an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane
14:43 Keppel Offshore & Marine signs global framework agreement with Ørsted on potential future offshore substation projects
14:24 DEME Group Signs Partnership Agreement with CIP for the Development of Energy Island in Danish North Sea
14:03 Volvo Penta to power Hurtigruten Svalbard’s new hybrid vessel
13:42 Rosterminalugol starts building wind and dust protection screens around its coal storage area
13:24 Kongsberg Digital and Aker BP extends collaboration agreement to accelerate data utilization
12:50 Container shipping costs up by 121.2% year-on-year - Xeneta
12:10 Navigation season closed on rivers of Saint-Petersburg
12:04 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in November
11:48 1.59 million cbm of material dredged within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 2021
10:56 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into upward correction mode on Nov 30 after yesterday’s price collapse
10:42 China ports container volume rises 8.4% from January to October 2021
10:34 Port of Gdańsk awarded by the European Sea Ports Organisation
09:57 Klaipėda is preparing for the development of offshore wind energy in the Baltic Sea
09:30 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of November 29
08:33 MAN Energy Solutions upgrades four-stroke engines for green future-fuels

2021 November 29

18:19 Gazprom posts RUB 1.59 trillion of operating profit in 9M’2021
17:58 Wärtsilä partners with China Classification Society and Tianjin Port Group
17:17 Construction of ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project to be completed in 2022
16:54 Wallenius Wilhelmsen names new CEO
16:50 Lloyd’s Register is the world’s first Renewable Energy Certification Body for marine energy
16:19 Handling of socially important cargo to be obligatory prioritized by operators of sea terminals
15:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,672 pmt
15:22 13 million cbm of material to be dredged in 2022 as part of Sabetta seaport’s Seaway Canal reconstruction