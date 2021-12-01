2021 December 1 14:07

SEA-LNG backs Europe’s goal-based, technology-neutral regulation for cleaner shipping

SEA-LNG fully supports the objectives of the European Commission to create a common regulatory framework to address maritime greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with the European Green Deal objectives, while emphasising its preference for new regulations to be set at the global, IMO, level, according to SEA-LNG's release.

The coalition particularly welcomes the recognition within FuelEU Maritime that the GHG emissions intensity of marine fuels needs to be calculated on a Well-to-Wake basis and should include all major GHGs (carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxides). Although SEA-LNG welcomes the objectives of the Fit for 55 policy package, there are a number of key issues that the Coalition believes need to be addressed if decarbonisation of the shipping sector is to be successful.

These include:

First, the METHODOLOGY FOR CALCULATING THE EMISSIONS PERFORMANCE FOR DIFFERENT MARITIME FUELS IN FUELEU MARITIME may be unworkable as it proposes different approaches for renewable and low-carbon alternative fuels and fossil fuels.

Second, the ABSENCE OF A GUARANTEE OF ORIGIN SYSTEM IN RED III. This will tend to undermine market liquidity and hinder the ramp-up of renewable gases such as biomethane and synthetic methane (e-methane) and their liquefied equivalents bioLNG and synthetic LNG (e-LNG) in RED III.

Third, the FOCUS ON TANK-TO-WAKE EMISSIONS ONLY IN THE REVISION TO EU EMISSIONS TRADING SCHEME (ETS). The full life cycle must be considered. Restricting the analysis to tank-to-wake may lead to renewable and low carbon fuels being severely disadvantaged against fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen, if they are produced outside the EU from fossil fuels.

ABOUT SEA-LNG

SEA-LNG is a UK-registered not-for-profit collaborative industry foundation serving the needs of its member organisations committed to furthering the use of LNG as an important, environmentally superior maritime fuel. SEA-LNG has members across the entire LNG value chain including providers of the product, users, engine and asset suppliers, and class societies.

SEA-LNG is already recognised as an international leader in LNG matters. Each member organisation commits mutually agreed human resources, data analysis and knowledge sharing in support of SEA-LNG initiatives and activities and financially contributes via a membership fee. SEA-LNG is guided by a board, which is led by chairman Peter Keller, who was elected as Founding Chairman in 2016.