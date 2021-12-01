  • Home
  • 2021 December 1 12:56

    Valenciaport tenders the drafting of the urban development project for areas 2 and 5 of the Special Plan for zone 1 south of the Port of València

    The Special Plan for the South Zone 1 of the Port of Valencia or Nazaret East Plan continues to take firm steps to convert this area of the city of Valencia, and especially the Nazaret district, into new green, tertiary and sports spaces, according to the company's release.

    A new green lung and a multifunctional area that will reinforce the social and urban fabric of this neighbourhood, and will act as a catalyst for the economy. The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has published the specifications for the contracting of the drafting service for the urban development project for development areas 2 and 5 of this Special Plan for the southern zone 1 of the Port of València, with a base tender budget of 220,000 euros and a completion period of six months for the successful bidder.

    Specifically, area 2 has a surface area of 18,454.04 m2 dedicated to tertiary use and is in the former ARLESA facilities (later MOYRESA, and in its last stage also known as BUNGE). The whole of the tertiary and multi-purpose sector is integrated into the urban fabric of Nazareth and falls within the Turia Garden Mouth Park. Area 2 has five plots, one of them of 11.646,84 m2, destined to garden and the rest for tertiary/dotacional use. In this area there is a protected area of ficus trees and a monumental eucalyptus tree. This area will have a buildable area of 25,000 m2t provided for in the agreement between the València City Council and the PAV, distributed in four blocks of 2, 3 and 5 storeys, grouped two by two in an L-shape following the outline of the urban fabric and allowing the continuity of the views and the integration of the existing neighbourhood with the park.

    Area 5 is a green area located on the southern edge of the Plan area with an area of 8,375.86 m2. The development proposes two independent green areas separated by a road that runs parallel to the southern exterior front of the covered sports facilities from Calle de Algemesí to give access to a new parking area.

    The Special Plan for South Zone 1 of the Port of València, which is part of the Port of Valencia’s Port Space Delimitation Document (DEUP), transfers and defines in detail the details of the specific agreement reached between the City Council of Valencia and the PAV, which was approved in February 2017. This initiative is the result of the city-port relationship strategy, in which, in addition to the PAV and the City Council, the port community and the city’s residents also participate.

    With the Nazaret East Plan, the PAV is earmarking 230,000 square metres of port territory, adjacent to the Natzaret neighbourhood, for public use. An area equivalent to 40 football pitches, which will provide the area with new green spaces such as the Mouth River Park, tertiary and sports facilities, with the Levante UD sports city. The Plan is divided into 5 areas.

    The Plan also includes a green cycling and pedestrian corridor linking the River Mouth Park with the current corridor which, running through the Logistics Activities Zone, connects with the areas of La Punta and Pinedo, with the aim of improving the continuity and dimensions of the green corridor around Nazaret to the northeast, linking all the maritime settlements from La Malvarrosa to La Punta and Pinedo. This cycle lane will have a minimum width of 2.50 metres, separated from the road and the pedestrian area.

