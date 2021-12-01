  • Home
  • News
  • Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’21 climbed by 0.7% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 1 13:03

    Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’21 climbed by 0.7% YoY

    Image source: CPC
    The company has handled 527 vessels year-to-date

    In January-November 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 54.49 million tonnes of crude oil, up 0.7%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

    In November 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) loaded 5,230,380 tons (41,457,656 barrels) of crude oil. The MT processed 50 tankers during the month, thus, during the 11 months of the current year, 527 vessel were loaded in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka.

    Out of the 5,230,380 tons lifted in November 2021, 2,259,270 tons of crude oil came from the Tengiz field, 907,711 tons from Karachaganak, 1,474,172 tons from Kashagan and 30,011 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

    The Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 4,671,164 tons of crude oil in November and 559,216 tons of lifted crude were received from the Russian territory.

    From 2001 through to 30 November 2021, CPC Marine Terminal processed 7,174 tankers. During the said period, 759,352,965 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. 662,291,487 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 97,061,478 tons of crude was produced in Russia.

    The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

    CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

Другие новости по темам: CPC, Novorossiysk, oil exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 1

19:15 PortNews to hold Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg
18:31 DP World celebrates 2,000 members of the Digital Freight Alliance
18:07 PR CMA CGM and Shell perform first Bio-LNG bunkering operation in Rotterdam
17:42 8 new fuel-efficient ships to join the X-Press Feeders fleet
17:26 Danish Smyril Lines Cargo starts second service between Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Rotterdam
17:06 Port of Antwerp invests in digitalisation of radar infrastructure
16:47 Western Australia and Port of Rotterdam to collaborate on renewable hydrogen
16:05 IMO moves ahead on GHG emissions, Black Carbon and marine litter
15:50 Diana Shipping announces completion of OceanPal spin-off
15:41 RF Federation Council approves Federal Law on Ratification of Nairobi Convention
15:04 Yang Ming adds the latest of its 9th 11,000 TEU ship to the Trans-Pacific service
14:07 SEA-LNG backs Europe’s goal-based, technology-neutral regulation for cleaner shipping
13:50 Liepaja SEZ Board appointed Uldis Hmieļevskis, Deputy CEO, as Acting Manager
13:14 Rolls-Royce extends TBO intervals of mtu Series 4000 engines for commercial marine application
13:03 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’21 climbed by 0.7% YoY
12:56 Valenciaport tenders the drafting of the urban development project for areas 2 and 5 of the Special Plan for zone 1 south of the Port of València
12:06 Mostotrest conducted 2,177 operations on raising bridges in Saint-Petersburg over navigation season of 2021
11:45 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Dec 1
10:49 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.3% in 11M’2021
10:15 Maersk Customs Services USA highlights trends and opportunities for U.S. importers
09:51 Port of Kiel receives funding for digital test field
09:30 Crude oil prices start rising
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 30

2021 November 30

18:35 ICS urges WTO Director General to prioritise maritime transport in multilateral trade negotiations
18:14 First phase of Tuas Port reclamation works completes
17:53 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:35 HDB, JTC and MPA, which issue over two-thirds of government invoices, offer e-invoicing through IMDA’s InvoiceNow
17:04 DNV supports world first large-scale testing of submerged CO2 pipelines
16:48 RF Navy’s large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov enters Barents Sea
16:34 Brittany Ferries takes delivery of Salamanca
16:04 Port of Oakland total cargo volume down 20 percent in October 2021
15:50 RF Navy's corvette Gremyashchy and two submarines of Varshavyanka project welcomed in Vladivostok
15:39 Abbey Heimensen appointed to VP of Marketing, MarineMax
15:34 The Port of Barcelona validates its Innovation Plan
15:19 Icebreaker Sibir of Project 22220 completed main part of shipbuilder’s sea trials
15:04 Terminal San Giorgio orders an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane
14:43 Keppel Offshore & Marine signs global framework agreement with Ørsted on potential future offshore substation projects
14:24 DEME Group Signs Partnership Agreement with CIP for the Development of Energy Island in Danish North Sea
14:03 Volvo Penta to power Hurtigruten Svalbard’s new hybrid vessel
13:42 Rosterminalugol starts building wind and dust protection screens around its coal storage area
13:24 Kongsberg Digital and Aker BP extends collaboration agreement to accelerate data utilization
12:50 Container shipping costs up by 121.2% year-on-year - Xeneta
12:10 Navigation season closed on rivers of Saint-Petersburg
12:04 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in November
11:48 1.59 million cbm of material dredged within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 2021
10:56 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into upward correction mode on Nov 30 after yesterday’s price collapse
10:42 China ports container volume rises 8.4% from January to October 2021
10:34 Port of Gdańsk awarded by the European Sea Ports Organisation
09:57 Klaipėda is preparing for the development of offshore wind energy in the Baltic Sea
09:30 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of November 29
08:33 MAN Energy Solutions upgrades four-stroke engines for green future-fuels

2021 November 29

18:19 Gazprom posts RUB 1.59 trillion of operating profit in 9M’2021
17:58 Wärtsilä partners with China Classification Society and Tianjin Port Group
17:17 Construction of ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project to be completed in 2022
16:54 Wallenius Wilhelmsen names new CEO
16:50 Lloyd’s Register is the world’s first Renewable Energy Certification Body for marine energy
16:19 Handling of socially important cargo to be obligatory prioritized by operators of sea terminals
15:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,672 pmt
15:22 13 million cbm of material to be dredged in 2022 as part of Sabetta seaport’s Seaway Canal reconstruction