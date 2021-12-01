2021 December 1 13:03

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’21 climbed by 0.7% YoY

Image source: CPC

In January-November 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 54.49 million tonnes of crude oil, up 0.7%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

In November 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) loaded 5,230,380 tons (41,457,656 barrels) of crude oil. The MT processed 50 tankers during the month, thus, during the 11 months of the current year, 527 vessel were loaded in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka.

Out of the 5,230,380 tons lifted in November 2021, 2,259,270 tons of crude oil came from the Tengiz field, 907,711 tons from Karachaganak, 1,474,172 tons from Kashagan and 30,011 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

The Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 4,671,164 tons of crude oil in November and 559,216 tons of lifted crude were received from the Russian territory.

From 2001 through to 30 November 2021, CPC Marine Terminal processed 7,174 tankers. During the said period, 759,352,965 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. 662,291,487 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 97,061,478 tons of crude was produced in Russia.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.