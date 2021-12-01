2021 December 1 12:06

Mostotrest conducted 2,177 operations on raising bridges in Saint-Petersburg over navigation season of 2021

Image source: SP SBI Mostotrest

Over the navigation season of 2021, SP SBI Mostotrest conducted 2,177 operations on raising bridges in Saint-Petersburg including 62 technological raisings. As Saint-Petersburg Committee for Transport Infrastructure Development cites SP SBI Mostotrest as summarizing the results of the season, 2,952 ships passed the raised bridges over the period.



Repair works were conducted on 20 facilities.



Navigation season on the Neva and Malaya Neva rivers closed on 30 November 2021, on the Neva arms – on November 15.



Related link:



Navigation season closed on rivers of Saint-Petersburg>>>>