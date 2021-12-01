2021 December 1 11:45

MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Dec 1

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) decreased on November 30:



380 HSFO / USD/MT – 474.20 (-6.85)

VLSFO / USD/MT – 604.50 (-9.52)

MGO / USD/MT – 718.83 (-10.06)



As of Nov. 30, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of all four selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 13 (minus $1 the day before), in Singapore – minus $4 (plus $17 the day before)in Fujairah - minus $6 (plus $21 the day before). Houston this fuel grade was overcharged and plus $53 respectively (plus $65 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah the cost of 380 HSFO became undervalued as overpricing level declined by $27 Nov.30.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Nov. 30 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Houston – plus $46 (plus $75 the day before), Singapore - plus $65 (plus $87 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $59 (plus $74), in Rotterdam by plus $13 (plus $28 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by $29 on Nov.30.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged in two out of four selected ports on Nov.30: in Fujairah -plus $53 (plus $ 89 the day before), plus $46 (plus $33) in Houston. In Rotterdam and in Singapore this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $ 55 and by minus $ 12 respectively (minus $24 and minus $23 respectively the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah (the overcharge level decreased by $36), and in Rotterdam (the underestimation level increased by $31).



We expect global bunker prices may continue downward changes today: prices for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may decline by 10-15 USD/MT, prices for MGO may fall by 12-18 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com