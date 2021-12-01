2021 December 1 10:49

Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.3% in 11M’2021

Image source: Russian Railways 3.1%



In January-November 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1 billion 174.4 million tonnes, up 3.3%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says. In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 340.7 million tonnes of coal (+6.2%, year-on-year); 10.9 million tonnes of coke (+6.8%); 197.7 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (+3.9%); 110.3 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (+0.5%); 62.8 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+3.9%); 15 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+15.5%); 59.2 million tonnesof chemical and mineral fertilizers (+3.4%); 24.9 million tonnes of cement (+5.4%); 38.7 million tonnes of timber (+3.9%); 22.6 million tonnes of grain (-8.5%); 117.6 million tonnes of construction materials (-4.3%); 18.2 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-1.5%); 22.2 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-0.5%); 32.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (+3.8%); 101.2 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+7.2%).



From the beginning of 2021, freight turnover totaled 2,416.4 billion tariff ton-km (+4.2%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 3,041.2 billion ton-km (+3.6%).



In November, loading totaled 108 million tonnes, up 3.1%, year-on-year. Freight turnover in November rose by 3.6%, year-on-year to 225.6 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 3.2% to 283.9 billion ton-km.