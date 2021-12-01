2021 December 1 09:30

Crude oil prices start rising

Crude oil prices rose by 2.5%-2.74%



As of December 1, 08:03 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 2.74% higher at $71.12 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 2.6% to $67.89 a barrel.



Oil market sees an upward price correction after a steep decrease of prices.