2021 November 30 16:48

RF Navy’s large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov enters Barents Sea

For four months, the ship performed tasks in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea

The large anti-submarine ship (LAS) of the Northern Fleet (NF) Vice Admiral Kulakov has completed combat training tasks in the Norwegian and made the transition to the Barents Sea. In the coming days, the ship will return to its permanent base in Severomorsk, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

For four months, she performed tasks in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea.

The long-distance campaign of the LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov began on June 28 with the departure from Severomorsk. The crew of the ship took part in the Main Naval Parade in Kronstadt, and after its completion worked out separate episodes of combat training in the Atlantic.

From August 18 to September 23, the Northern Fleet sailors performed tasks as part of a permanent operational unit of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea. During this time, they made business visits to Algeria, Syria and Cyprus, and also took part in a number of exercises on various types of defence of a detachment of ships at sea crossing.

Since leaving the base of the LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov has traveled more than 28 thousand nautical miles, visiting the ports of five foreign countries.