  • 2021 November 30 15:39

    Abbey Heimensen appointed to VP of Marketing, MarineMax

    MarineMax recently announced the appointment of Abbey Heimensen to the role of Vice President of Marketing, overseeing a robust and talented team that delivers marketing support for MarineMax's national retail network of over 77 stores and diverse business units.
     
    Shawn Berg, MarineMax Chief Digital Officer comments, "Abbey's passion, commitment, and dedication to MarineMax and our customers has been key to the growth of our company and industry influence. Her ability to bring together collaborative partnerships throughout MarineMax and our brands enable Abbey to bring innovative marketing solutions that deliver success for all. Our industry-leading digital marketing capabilities have accelerated over the past three years under Abbey's leadership. She will lead the continued growth of our Marketing Team while partnering with companies that join the MarineMax family to extend our exceptional marketing capabilities."
     
    Abbey is a boating enthusiast and has been her entire life. She joined MarineMax in 2011 and has over 20 years of marketing experience, including leading the MarineMax Marketing Team for the past six years. Her responsibilities have included directing and executing marketing strategies to promote the business and working directly with the MarineMax’s Executive Team, Regional Presidents, and Marketing Coordinators. She also oversees all North American marketing efforts for Galeon Yachts and global marketing efforts for Aquila Power Catamarans. In addition to her role at MarineMax Abbey is on the board of the Marine Marketers of America demonstrating her passion and commitment to boating and the industry.
     
    Abbey comments, "I feel honored to assume the role as Vice President of Marketing. When I started with the MarineMax marketing team, we had three people running robust marketing campaigns for about 50 stores. Now our marketing team has grown to over 20, and our capabilities are incredible. Our brand partnerships are stronger than ever, and I'm proud to represent some of the best names in the marine industry. Our focus is always on our customers – to teach them, service them, and show them how to have fun. Every move we make supports those pillars, and I'm looking forward to the continued strategic growth of marketing at MarineMax."
     
    MarineMax's philosophy is to offer customers unparalleled resources to connect with people and places on the water. Boat owners that purchase through MarineMax join an elite group, considered family. They receive access to exclusive owners' only Getaways!® trips and events, adventures in the British Virgin Islands and Bahamas with MarineMax Vacations, exceptional service teams ready to keep you on the water all season, and a lifetime of memories with friends and family on the boat of your dreams.

    MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufacturers boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufacturers powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience.

