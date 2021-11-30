2021 November 30 16:04

Port of Oakland total cargo volume down 20 percent in October 2021

Port of Oakland total cargo volume declined 20 percent last month, according to statistics released today. The Port said containerized import volume dropped 14 percent compared to October 2020 totals. Exports were down 27 percent.

The Port attributed its cargo volume dip to declining vessel traffic. Forty-three percent fewer ships stopped in Oakland last month than they did in October 2020, the Port said. It said some carriers diverted ships directly to Asia, bypassing Oakland, following crippling delays at Southern California ports.

The Port said it’s not experiencing the supply congestion that has hampered other U.S. seaports.

The Port said shipping lines have begun restoring Oakland vessel services suspended earlier in the year. According to Port data, 61 ships called in Oakland last month, compared to 54 in September. An even larger number of vessel arrivals is expected for November.

The Port said additional service calls would be particularly welcomed by exporters. Producers who ship goods out of Oakland have been stymied by scarce vessel space, the Port explained.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, Oakland total cargo volume is up nearly 2 percent, the Port said. Import volume has increased 8 percent.

About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.