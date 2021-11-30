-
Navigation season closed on rivers of Saint-Petersburg
Next navigation season to begin on 10 April 2022
Navigation season has been closed in Saint-Petersburg today, 30 November 2021, says press center of SP SBI Mostotrest.
According to the schedule, bridges across the Neva and Malaya Neva rivers will not be raised from November 30 until April 10, across the Neva arms – from November 15 until April.
The next navigation season is to begin on 10 April 2022.
