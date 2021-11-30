2021 November 30 12:04

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in November

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) in November was quotes 3971.9 points, have a decrease of 2.0% compare to last month.

From Ningbo to the North America route, the transportation demand rebounded slightly, but the trade lane did not keep in step with volume growth, which promoted a slight increase in market freight rates.

The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angels port and New York port in December was $7435 and $8845, have a decrease of 4.5% and 6.9% month-on-month respectively.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) is used to objectively reflect the fluctuation of freight rates of international container shipping market by calculating and recording the container freight rates change information of 21 routes departing from Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including composite Index and 21 Indexes of branch routes.