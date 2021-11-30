2021 November 30 09:57

Klaipėda is preparing for the development of offshore wind energy in the Baltic Sea

In order to develop sustainable energy resources, thus reducing environmental pollution and increasing Lithuania’s energy independence, Lithuania is actively preparing for the development of offshore wind energy in the Baltic Sea. The Klaipėda State Seaport Development Council, which met today in Klaipėda and was chaired by Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis, discussed how to speed up the implementation processes of this project.

According to the press release of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, alternatives to the development of the marine engineering industry in Klaipėda Seaport should be analysed before the planned procurement procedure (auction) for the selection of a wind farm construction service provider, which will take place in 2023.

“In order to ensure the preparatory processes required for the operation of the wind farm in Klaipėda Seaport, today we discussed the diversification of seaport activities, the development of the marine engineering industry, developing not only stevedoring activities in the Seaport, but also production activities. Taking the initiative together with the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, Invest Lithuania and Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, we will prepare the Value Proposition For the Development of the Marine Engineering Industry,” said Minister Skuodis during the meeting.

The Klaipėda Seaport, which is preparing to build a wind farm of approximately 700 MW in the Baltic Sea, should become an extremely important resource platform for this project, as it is planned to transship the wind farm components in the seaport, as well as transport, store and assemble them.

“The Seaport Authority has conducted a survey of existing Seaport users who, taking into account their business and development plans, would be interested in diversifying part of their activities for wind farm production or storage activities in the future. The results of the survey demonstrated that seaport users would be interested in the possibilities of wind farm development,” said Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

The currently planned area of 70 ha in the southern part of the Seaport could be adapted for the production and/or storage activities of the wind farm.

The development of offshore wind energy in the Baltic Sea is provided for in the National Energy Strategy and the National Energy and Climate Action Plan.

The Seaport Development Council consists of representatives of the Government, various ministries, state authorities, business associations and scientific institutions. The Council examines and submits to the Government proposals on the priority directions for the economic development of the Seaport and other issues.