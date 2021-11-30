2021 November 30 09:30

Crude oil prices continue rising

Crude oil prices rose by 0.68%-0.94%



As of November 30, 07:48 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.68% higher at $73.72 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.94% to $70.6 a barrel.



Oil prices are rising on concerns over the epidemiological situation.