2021 November 24 13:39

Ministry of Economic Development plans to create a SEZ in the area of Port of Ust-Luga

Photo: Gazprom



Russian government plans to create a Special Economic and Industrial Zone (SEZ) in the Kingisepp district of the Leningrad region. The corresponding draft resolution has been published on the official website of regulation information.The Ministry of Economic Development of Russia is the developer of the document. The draft resolution developer in its explanatory note says that written confirmations have already been received from two potential residents of the SEZ Territory Planning Projects "Ust-Luga" about their plans to implement their investment projects on the territory. The potential SEZ residents say they intend in 2022-2031 to invest over RUB 2.2 trillion.The investor say they will not use federal, regional or local budgets to build the SEZ infrastructure.The SEZ TPP "Ust-Luga" investment project are the following: "Gas Chemical Complex as Part of the Ethane-Containing Gas Processing Complex in the Area of Ust-Luga" (Baltic Chemical Complex), "Gas Processing Complex as Part of the Complex for Processing of Ethane-Containing Gas in the Vicinity of Ust-Luga (RusChemAlliance).