2021 November 24 15:29

Tanjung Pelepas Port achieves 10 million TEUs in 2021

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee a Siong has applauded Tanjung Pelepas Port (PP) for achieving today 10 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEs) in container handling, according to the company's release.

Wee said container handling at the port has exceeded nine million TEUs target under Aspiration 2 of the Ministry of Transports (MOT)100th Day Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration (AKM).



The minister said the initiative was implemented to ensure container handling performance at the country's main ports is at their optimum level in order to increase the country's gross domestic product through the marine transportation sector.



