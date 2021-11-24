2021 November 24 15:27

Ten-month vessel traffic at Ukraine’s seaports rose 1.5%

Vessel traffic at the seaports of Ukraine between January through October 2021 increased 1.5% (131 units) on the same ten-month period a year before up to 9135 vessels, the Ports of Ukraine website shows with reference to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority's statistics.



According to USPA, in the reporting period the number of handled vessels in seaports of the country was the following: Izmail: 2464, Mykolaiv: 1441, Chernomorsky: 1368, Odessa: 1075, Pivdenny: 801, Kherson: 511, Reni: 394, the Specialized Sea Port (SSP) Olvia: 305, Berdyansk: 1204, Ust-Dunaisk: 29, Belgorod-Dnestrovsky: 2, Skadovsky: 1.



Overall in October vessel traffic at country’s seaports reached 1080 vessels: Izmail: 274 ships, Chernomorsky: 164, Mykolaiv: 170, Odessa: 1126, Pivdenny: 92, Reni: 71, Kherson: 52, SSP Olvia: 45, Berdyansk: 24, Ust-Dunaisk: 3.



The USPA statistics for 2020 showed the number of handled vessels fell Y/Y by 8.4% (-999) to 10 851 units.