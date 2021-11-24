-
2021 November 24
Nevsky Shipyard slated a keel-laying ceremony for 17050 RVs duo for Nov 26
Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ, part of USC) will host on November 26 a keel-laying ceremony for two research vessels (RVs) of Project 17050 ordered by the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), the shipbuilder’s press office said.
The official ceremony will be attended by the Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev and the VNIRO director Ilya Shestakov.
Ilya Shestakov has previously said that the contract with Nevsky Shipyard was signed in 2021. Each ship will cost about RUB 3 billion. The delivery is scheduled for the end of 2023.
The RVs were designed to carry out complex fisheries and oceanographic research. The RV's key particulars: LOA: 54 m; Breadth: 13.6 m; Max. speed - 14 knots. Capacity – 26 crew and a team of scientists. The vessels will have onboard laboratories: of hydrobiology and hydrology, an analytical lab, and a fish processing plant. Ice class: Ice3. Navigation are: Unlimited. The RV is compliant with all noise and environmental impact requirements. A modern ASD system facilitates maneuvering in narrow basins, and also increases the safety of navigation in emergency situations.
The ships were designed for operation in the Northern and Far Eastern basins. “We hope the shipyard will cope with the project challenges. If required amid the COVID-19 restrictions the delivery can be postponed to 2024”, the Rosrybolovstvo official said.
In an earlier interview with IAA PortNews, Piotr Savchuk, deputy head of Rosrybolovstvo has said that VNIRO mulls building of at least three 120-meters-long RVs of seventh generation and five 70-meter RVs about 70 m long. The plans also included the construction of a pair of 40-meter RVs.
Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.
