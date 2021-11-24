  • Home
  • News
  • BAE Systems launches next-generation power and propulsion system to help marine operators reach zero emissions
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 24 15:32

    BAE Systems launches next-generation power and propulsion system to help marine operators reach zero emissions

    Image credit: BAE Systems
    HybriGen Power and Propulsion is a flexible system - improving electrical efficiency and vessel range, increasing propulsion power, and simplifying installation.

    BAE Systems, a leader in electric propulsion, has launched its next-generation power and propulsion system for the marine market. The HybriGen® Power and Propulsion system is a flexible solution to help operators reach zero emissions – improving electrical efficiency and vessel range, increasing propulsion power, and simplifying installation.

    The HybriGen Power and Propulsion system uses smaller and lighter components for vessels, building on the company’s 25 years of experience in electric propulsion systems. Its modular accessory power system (MAPS) and modular power control system (MPCS) allow for a scalable, tailor-made solution to fit the specific power and propulsion requirements of a range of vessels, from sailboats and tugs to passenger ferries.

    “Our investment in this next-generation technology will provide marine operators with cutting-edge capabilities to create clean transportation,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “Using a modular design, we can customize our solution to meet the exact needs of each customer, simplifying the installation and improving system reliability. The increased propulsion power and electrical efficiency mean our customers can now accelerate their journey to zero emissions.”

    BAE Systems’ electric propulsion technology supports low and zero emission applications with proven controls and components that are available in multiple system configurations.

    BAE Systems has more than 14,000 power and propulsion systems in markets around the globe. Each year, those systems contribute to a cleaner world by saving more than 30 million gallons of fuel and eliminating 335,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year – the equivalent of taking 59,000 cars off the road or planting 4.5 million trees.

    Work on the HybriGen Power and Propulsion System will be conducted at the company’s facility in Endicott, N.Y.

Другие новости по темам: electric propulsion, zero emissions, BAE Systems  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 24

17:33 Volga Shipping's freight transported this year’s inland shipping season reached 8.2 million tonnes
17:25 Bahri bags four prestigious awards
17:09 Langh Ship and Outokumpu deepen the cooperation by starting a newbuilding project
16:35 Equinor signs four new contracts with Aibel
16:15 Austal USA awarded US$72.5 mln contract to maintain LCS deployed in Western Pacific
15:32 BAE Systems launches next-generation power and propulsion system to help marine operators reach zero emissions
15:29 Tanjung Pelepas Port achieves 10 million TEUs in 2021
15:27 Ten-month vessel traffic at Ukraine’s seaports rose 1.5%
14:23 Nevsky Shipyard slated a keel-laying ceremony for 17050 RVs duo for Nov 26
14:17 Austal USA secures Navy's maintainance contract for LCS deployed in Western Pacific
13:39 Ministry of Economic Development plans to create a SEZ in the area of Port of Ust-Luga
13:05 Port of Arkhangelsk announces icebreaking support period in its basin as of Dec 1
12:58 ABS approves 3D printed spare parts after successful testing on an oil tanker
11:26 Nuclear-powered "Sevmorput" delivered to the Far East general cargo for NPP Rooppur
11:10 Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts for m/v Alcmene with SwissMarine, m/v G. P. Zafirakis and m/v Ismene with Cargill
10:50 The 22220 series lead icebreaker "Arktika" begins acceptance trials
10:31 MABUX: Firm upward trend is expected on Global bunker market on Nov 24
10:30 Global Ship Lease agrees new five-year time charters for the Eco 9,115 TEU Al Khor and Maira XL
10:09 ABS launches sustainability reporting and assurance services
09:58 Oil prices show mixed developments
09:57 Baltic Dry Index as of Nov 23
09:31 First 80-bore ME-GI engines to power series of 10 × Seaspan container vessels
09:11 Jan De Nul and LS Cable & System complete first 90 km of submarine power cables for the Hollandse Kust and west Alpha wind farms

2021 November 23

18:14 CMA CGM suspends Le Havre and Puerto Angamos calls on EUROSAL service
18:02 Glavgosexpertiza approves replacement of Volgograd hydrosystem’s obsolete equipment
17:55 Alfa Laval and the Long Duration Energy Storage Council release its first report
17:30 Webinar on inspection of sea and river terminals by Rostekhnadzor to be held on 15 December 2021
17:15 Crowley advances major fuel services project with Saunders International
17:14 Expanded PIER71TM programmes to support Singapore’s development as a global maritime technology start-up hub
16:25 BC Ferries' sixth Island Class ferry transits Panama Canal
16:22 WinGD sets development timeframe for methanol and ammonia engines
16:05 Governments to decide on USD5 billion R&D fund to accelerate zero-carbon shipping in first ‘litmus test’ of COP 26 commitments
15:41 Oceangoing aquaculture vessel gains RINA approval
15:32 San Pedro Bay Ports postpone “Container Dwell Fee” until Nov. 29
15:18 Busan New Container Terminal orders another six Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
15:10 Wärtsilä partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to co-develop next-generation safer and greener smart port solutions
14:50 Novorossiysk icebreaker helped to deliver social cargo to Chukotka
14:22 Kuehne + Nagel initiates top management changes
13:48 Decarbonisation of shipping depends on technological advancement – Sovcomflot
13:12 Port of Colombo is the best connected-port in South Asia – UNCTAD
12:49 FESCO delivers 41 thousand tons of cargo to Chukotka
12:11 Increased maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
11:43 Navigation season closed at hydrosystems of Volga Basin
11:20 Rosmorport demonstrated solutions for a-navigation platform at Transport Week 2021
11:04 Finnlines’ third hybrid ro-ro vessel launched
10:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Nov 23
10:35 Wärtsilä launches new lighter, smaller IQ Series scrubber
09:56 Rosmorport’s Astrakhan Branch expands its dredging fleet to 8 units
09:31 Crude oil market sees a moderate decrease of prices
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of November 22

2021 November 22

18:35 OOCL introduces Pacific China South Express service in the Trans-Pacific network
18:03 Oboronlogistics delivered over 45,000 tons of cargo to Arctic points
17:42 Van Oord supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
17:06 Keppel secures contract for offshore wind farm substations
16:55 ITIDA successfully launched the platform “Infrastructure Development Africa, IDA” with 534 participants from 73 nations
16:31 Lloyd’s Register launches industry-first Artificial Intelligence Register
16:14 Seaqualize and Van Oord test the world’s first inline Active Heave Compensator
15:38 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 26,562 pmt
15:04 NAPA analysis shows EEXI would lead to 6.6% cut in emissions
14:35 ClassNK obtains ISO27001 certification