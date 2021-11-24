2021 November 24 13:05

Port of Arkhangelsk announces icebreaking support period in its basin as of Dec 1

A year before, the ice restrictions were introduced at the port on Dec 11



The period of mandatory icebreaking support services to ships entering the Port of Arkhangelsk will come into force as from December 1. The decision was made on the basis of the forecast provided by Northern UGMS on freeze-up in the port basin. The corresponding order was signed by the Harbourmaster Nikolay Nesterov.



According to the order, as from December 1, only Ice1 class vessels will be allowed to sail without icebreaker assistance.



Navigation of vessels without ice class and ATB is not allowed, with the exception of some vessels without ice class, making short transit to the planned anchorage locations for cold lay-up with assistance of Ice 1 class icebreaker or tugboat.