2021 November 24 11:26

Nuclear-powered "Sevmorput" delivered to the Far East general cargo for NPP Rooppur

Photo credit: Atomflot



The voyage transit time from of the Sevmorput St. Petersburg took 22 days



The nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” arrived at the Port of Nakhodka November 24, 2021. The transit from St. Petersburg took 22 days, FSUE Atomflot said.



The containership delivered to the Far East 1400 tonnes of general cargo intended for the Bangladesh based Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.



Director of Shipping, Atomflot Leonid Irlitsa says the nuclear-powered container ship completed the voyage from St. Petersburg without any remarks.



“The recommendations of the Marine Operations Headquarters of the enterprise allowed the captain to choose the voyage optimal route and transit the water area of the Northern Sea Route without any delays. In some areas, ice conditions were quite severe, but the technical capabilities of the vessel and the professionalism of the crew ensured a successful solution to the challenges,” Leonid Irlitsa was quoted as saying.



The vessel will soon dock for unloading the cargo.



The nuclear-powered container ship “Sevmorput” was built at the former USSR Kerch based Zaliv Shipyard, with keel-laying ceremony held November 2, 1984 and launching on February 20, 1986. Delivery and commissioning took place on December 31, 1988.



Key particulars: nuclear powered propultion - 29 MW (40,000 h.p.); LOA – 260.23 m, BOA – 32.20 m; displacement – 61,880 tonnes; DWT – 33,980 tonnes; capacity – 1,320 ISO 20 TEU / 428 ISO 40 FEU.