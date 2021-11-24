  • Home
  2021 November 24 09:58

    Oil prices show mixed developments

    Brent Crude prices decline, while WTI gain

    As of November 24, 07:50 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.12% lower at $ 82,21 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange edged up 0.13% to close at $ 78,6 a barrel.

    Oil prices changed in mixed directions.

