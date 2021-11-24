2021 November 24 10:09

ABS launches sustainability reporting and assurance services

ABS has launched sustainability reporting and assurance services to help clients demonstrate progress towards sustainable operations, according to ABS's release.

ABS has developed a straightforward three-step process to simplify sustainability reporting, culminating in a detailed and authoritative sustainability report. ABS sustainability specialists are also able to provide sustainability assurance, independently validating an organization’s environmental, social and governmental reporting.



ABS has developed a gradual three-year roadmap for companies starting their sustainability reporting journey.

The ABS assurance process is also delivered in three phases, understanding the data, then verification and alignment with industry best practice, culminating in a report and presentation to management on key findings.