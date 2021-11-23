2021 November 23 18:02

Glavgosexpertiza approves replacement of Volgograd hydrosystem’s obsolete equipment

Volgograd hydrosystem is used for passage of ships and for keeping backup water level of Volgograd water storage reservoir

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has completed audit of a cost estimate under the project on capital repair of lock culverts at Volga HPP, the largest hydroelectric station of the Volga-Kama Cascade and Europe.

The experts have approved the cost estimate documents.



General designer – Special Welded Metal Structures LLC. Developer – Administration of Volga-Don Basin of IWW.



The Volga Hydroelectric Power Station is the largest hydroelectric station in Europe, and it is the last of the Volga-Kama Cascade of dams, immediately before the Volga River flows into the Caspian Sea. Built as part of a massive postwar industrialization effort known as the Great Construction Projects of Communism, it was declared complete in 1961.

