2021 November 23 16:25

BC Ferries' sixth Island Class ferry transits Panama Canal

BC Ferries’ last in a series of six hybrid electric ships transited the Panama Canal on November 18 and is now on its was home to British Columbia. Island 6, as it is temporarily named, departed Romania on October 11 under its own power. BC Ferries expects the ship to be in B.C. before the end of the year, according to the company's release.

The Island Class are battery equipped ships designed for full electric operation. The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure can be installed. From the exterior details to the engines, the design of the new vessels reduces underwater radiated noise, lowers emissions and improves customer service.

To follow the ship’s journey and track its progress including course, position and speed, search for Island 6 on vesselfinder.com. BC Ferries will take ownership of the new Island Class ferry upon final inspection at Point Hope Maritime in Victoria, B.C.

BC Ferries looks forward to welcoming the vessel into service next year. The arrival of this new vessel will allow for the Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island route to be serviced by two Island Class vessels starting in 2022. BC Ferries looks forward to officially naming the vessels before they enter service and celebrating with the communities, when the time is right.