  • 2021 November 23 14:50

    Novorossiysk icebreaker helped to deliver social cargo to Chukotka

    On November 17, 2021, the Novorossiysk icebreaker of the FSUE "Rosmorport" successfully completed the convoying of the Fesco Paris motor vessel (FESCO Group) to the seaport of Pevek. The motor vessel delivered the cargo of social importance with weighing almost 1,600 tons to the northernmost seaport of Russia, Rosmorport says in its press release.

    Icebreaker assistance of the vessel to Pevek took place in difficult ice conditions – the consolidation ratio of ice up to 1 m thick reached 7 points.

    At the moment, the icebreaker is moving from the seaport of Pevek to the east, providing icebreaker assistance to the motor vessel SMP Severodvinsk.

    In autumn of 2021, the dates of navigation on the northern delivery in the Far East were shifted due to logistics problems in the seaports of Primorsky Krai. Today, due to difficult ice conditions, independent movement of vessels to the seaports of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug without icebreaker assistance is limited.

    The Novorossiysk icebreaker was commissioned at the end of 2016. The vessel is capable of breaking ice up to 1.5 m thick and is intended for the icebreaker assistance. The icebreaker is on the balance sheet of the North-Western Basin Branch of the FSUE "Rosmorport" and is involved in ensuring year-round availability of the seaports of the Far East.

