2021 November 23 18:14
CMA CGM suspends Le Havre and Puerto Angamos calls on EUROSAL service
CMA CGM previously announced the suspension of Le Havre and Puerto Angamos calls till end of 2021 on EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean.
The situation has not improved with heavy congestion and lack of productivity.
Therefore, to maintain the service quality in this difficult environment, EUROSAL service will extend the suspension of Le Havre and Puerto Angamos calls till end of march 2022 :
Omit Le Havre till m/v "CALLAO EXPRESS" included 28/03 Antwerp
Omit Puerto Angamos till m/v "COSCO SHIPPING VOLGA" included 28/03 Puerto Angamos
Rotation remains as follows:
Rotterdam, London Gateway, Hamburg, Antwerp, Caucedo, Cartagena, Manzanillo, Buenaventura, Posorja, Callao, San Antonio, Callao, Posorja, Manzanillo, Cartagena, Caucedo, Rotterdam
Coverage of Le Havre import/export will still be offered in transshipment in Antwerp.
For Puerto Angamos import/export, CMA CGM has no alternative service/routing.
