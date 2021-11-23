2021 November 23 15:41

Oceangoing aquaculture vessel gains RINA approval

Ship classification society, RINA has announced the Approval in Principle (AiP) of a new-concept offshore fish-farming vessel, according to RINA's release.

The fish-farming Ocean Ark vessel is developed by Ocean Arks Tech of Chile (OATECH) in accordance with RINA Rules and Marpol, Solas and IMO regulations. The Ocean Ark vessel delivers a new approach to fish farming and is set to revolutionise the industry by dramatically improving fish health, crew comfort and the industry’s image.

The ocean may offer the only opportunity for fish-farming to meet the nutritional needs of a growing world population. Deploying the Ocean Ark away from marine heatwaves, algae blooms and storms- aquaculture’s three Achilles’ heels- would produce higher quality protein and increase world fish production without increasing pressures on fish stocks and coastal habitats.



The fish-farming vessel is a self-propelled, AI-assisted, low emissions trimaran 170 m long and 64 m wide. Artificial intelligence and self-cleaning fish cages of copper help secure fish health and welfare. While finance is secured for several units, MOU’s to build the Ocean Arks are signed with a range of world-leading shipyards that include China Merchants Industry holdings, Tersan and CIMC Raffles.

With its capacity of 4,000 tons of biomass, this disruptive technology allows for the low-density production of healthier, higher-quality fish at lower costs than the offshore, land-based and coastal aquaculture systems now available. The Ocean Ark can operate near Asian, US and EU consumer markets for a major drop in transport emissions.



Ocean Ark Tech of Chile (OATECH) and its strategic Ally, U.K-based Ocean Sovereign aim to help feed the earth’s growing population of nearly eight billion, a key goal of the UN’s 2050 Food Security Challenge. OATECH founder Rodrigo Sanchez Raccaro won Chile’s national innovation Award, the Ibero-American Innovation Honour. Mr. Raccaro’s drawings gave rise to the Ocean Ark, and he invited the notable industry pioneers and thinkers that now form the Ark team. Among them are Cristino Stange, Héctor Ruiz and Andrés Fuentes: former Chilean fish-farming CEOs & entrepreneurs; tech innovators for the worldwide industry and former officers of a Chilean Navy that routinely sailed the most inhospitable seas, including the infamous Cape Horn and Tierra del Fuego (Patagonia).



About RINA:

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy & Mobility, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Real Estate and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2020 of 495 million Euros, over 4,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.