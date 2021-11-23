2021 November 23 12:49

FESCO delivers 41 thousand tons of cargo to Chukotka

FESCO Transportation Group says it has delivered about 41 thousand tons of various cargo to ports of the Chukotka Autonomous District during seasonal navigation 2021.

Within the frames of the northern delivery program from June to November bulk carriers FESCO Pioneer and FESCO Nagaevo performed five voyages on route Vladivostok – Anadyr – Egvekinot – Vladivostok (FESCO Anadyr Direct Line liner service) delivering 22 thousand tons of cargo. These are food products, consumer goods, automotive equipment and fuel. A total of 1483 loaded containers and 307 tons of general cargo were delivered.



Another 19 thousand tons of cargo were dispatched under the contract executed with JSC Chukotka Mining and Geological Company (a Kinross Gold company). 1745 loaded containers were delivered by three vessels for operation of the Kupol and Dvoynoy gold mines, including by universal bulk carriers FESCO Uliss and FESCO Paris purchased in 2020.



Vessels of the Group annually deliver cargo to northern ports of Russia during summer navigation period, thus FESCO successfully implements the program on providing areas with limited navigation periods with consumer goods.