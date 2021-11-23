  • Home
  • News
  • FESCO delivers 41 thousand tons of cargo to Chukotka
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 23 12:49

    FESCO delivers 41 thousand tons of cargo to Chukotka

    FESCO Transportation Group says it has delivered about 41 thousand tons of various cargo to ports of the Chukotka Autonomous District during seasonal navigation 2021.

    Within the frames of the northern delivery program from June to November bulk carriers FESCO Pioneer and FESCO Nagaevo performed five voyages on route Vladivostok – Anadyr – Egvekinot – Vladivostok (FESCO Anadyr Direct Line liner service) delivering 22 thousand tons of cargo. These are food products, consumer goods, automotive equipment and fuel. A total of 1483 loaded containers and 307 tons of general cargo were delivered.

    Another 19 thousand tons of cargo were dispatched under the contract executed with JSC Chukotka Mining and Geological Company (a Kinross Gold company). 1745 loaded containers were delivered by three vessels for operation of the Kupol and Dvoynoy gold mines, including by universal bulk carriers FESCO Uliss and FESCO Paris purchased in 2020.

    Vessels of the Group annually deliver cargo to northern ports of Russia during summer navigation period, thus FESCO successfully implements the program on providing areas with limited navigation periods with consumer goods.

Другие новости по темам: FESCO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 23

14:22 Kuehne + Nagel initiates top management changes
13:48 Decarbonisation of shipping depends on technological advancement – Sovcomflot
13:12 Port of Colombo is the best connected-port in South Asia – UNCTAD
12:49 FESCO delivers 41 thousand tons of cargo to Chukotka
12:11 Increased maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
11:43 Navigation season closed at hydrosystems of Volga Basin
11:20 Rosmorport demonstrated solutions for a-navigation platform at Transport Week 2021
11:04 Finnlines’ third hybrid ro-ro vessel launched
10:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Nov 23
10:35 Wärtsilä launches new lighter, smaller IQ Series scrubber
09:56 Rosmorport’s Astrakhan Branch expands its dredging fleet to 8 units
09:31 Crude oil market sees a moderate decrease of prices
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of November 22

2021 November 22

18:35 OOCL introduces Pacific China South Express service in the Trans-Pacific network
18:03 Oboronlogistics delivered over 45,000 tons of cargo to Arctic points
17:42 Van Oord supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
17:06 Keppel secures contract for offshore wind farm substations
16:55 ITIDA successfully launched the platform “Infrastructure Development Africa, IDA” with 534 participants from 73 nations
16:31 Lloyd’s Register launches industry-first Artificial Intelligence Register
16:14 Seaqualize and Van Oord test the world’s first inline Active Heave Compensator
15:38 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 26,562 pmt
15:04 NAPA analysis shows EEXI would lead to 6.6% cut in emissions
14:35 ClassNK obtains ISO27001 certification
14:26 Port charges for foreign shipping vessels to be indexed by 3.1% before year end
13:51 HII awarded additional $113.6 mln advance procurement contract for amphibious assault ship LHA 9
13:47 Int'l maritime leaders to converge at MPA Academy’s 11th MPLP
12:53 Freeport of Riga Authority gets international award for environmental protection solutions
12:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces a winter surcharge for Russia
11:44 Philippine Ports Authority prioritizes ‘Green Port’ initiatives, bats for sustainable port operations
11:38 Throughput of Yeisk port in 10M’21 rose by 3% YoY
11:09 Throughput of Temryuk port in 10M’2021 rose by 9% YoY
10:41 MABUX: Bunker prices plunged again on Global bunker market on Nov 22
10:37 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-October 2021 fell by 0.5%
10:15 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week results
09:33 Crude oil prices decrease to early October level
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 19

2021 November 21

15:06 EDGE announces strategic deal with IAI to develop advanced unmanned surface vessels
13:41 USCG medevacs worker near Grand Isle, Louisiana
11:39 Iberdrola breaks ground on Vineyard Wind 1, the United States' first large-scale offshore wind farm
10:07 Fred. Olsen makes return to homeland Norway as new ship Borealis’ sets sail to seek out Northern Lights

2021 November 20

15:42 Yara to start operating the world’s first fully emission-free container ship
14:19 USCG conducts engagement with Guatemala navy
13:17 North Vancouver Mountain Highway underpass improvements complete, and underpass open to port traffic
12:23 The Great Lakes Towing expands its services to Sturgeon Bay
11:09 Svitzer Egypt LLC takes delivery of the all new RAstar escort tug

2021 November 19

18:36 Gasum closes the divestment of its LNG liquefaction plant in Norway to North Sea Midstream Partners
18:06 GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels and to provide assistance services and “smart shipping” solutions
17:46 X-Press Feeders enhances Panama Central America X-Press service
17:06 DEME Offshore confirms halfway mark installation milestone with Saint-Nazaire Offshore wind farm
16:47 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet led by LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov sailed into North Sea
16:31 Wärtsilä completes major project with Fincantieri to renovate three Windstar Cruises vessels
16:12 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in October 2021
15:55 Yara to start operating the world’s first fully emission-free container ship
15:14 New A-RTGs start operations at YILPORT Leixões Terminal
14:57 Maersk issues first green bond to fund first green methanol vessels
14:52 Printed outlets of PortNews Media Group for your office
14:10 Port charges for investment purposes to remain unchanged in 2022 – Rosmorrechflot
13:54 MacGregor to deliver advanced oceanographic overboard handling systems for the prestigious Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute
13:44 Annual capacity of Russian ports to rise by 43.6 million tonnes in 2021
12:55 Icebreaker Botnica returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic