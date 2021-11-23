2021 November 23 14:22

Kuehne + Nagel initiates top management changes

The Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG today initiated top management changes, according to the company's release. Effective August 1, 2022, Stefan Paul will assume the position of CEO of Kuehne + Nagel International AG. At the same time, the current CEO, Dr. Detlef Trefzger, will step down for private reasons. It is planned to appoint Dr. Trefzger to the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, with the term following completion of his successful nine-year leadership.

Stefan Paul (born 1969) is a German citizen and has been a member of the Kuehne + Nagel Management Board since 2013, currently responsible for Road Logistics and Sales. He started his career at Kuehne + Nagel in 1990. Between 1997 and 2013, he held management positions at various logistics companies in Germany and the UK, among others. In 2013, Stefan Paul returned to Kuehne + Nagel, where he assumed responsibility for all Road Logistics activities and was able to expand and globalise the business while increasing profitability. Later, he also took over the responsibilities for global sales in the management team.



About Kuehne+Nagel

With more than 76,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics and Contract Logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.