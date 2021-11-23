  • Home
  • 2021 November 23 11:43

    Navigation season closed at hydrosystems of Volga Basin

    A total of 14,231 ships passed the Gorodetsky hydrosystem, Samara hydrosystem held 6,676 lock through operations

    Navigation season of 2021 has been closed at hydrosystems of Volga Basin. According to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), the Upper Volga locks were closed on November 19 with the Gorodetsky hydrosystem being the last to hold lock through operations.

    A total of 14,231 ships passed the Gorodetsky hydrosystem over the navigation season of 2021, 18% more than in the previous season. The number of lock through operations totaled 7,733.  Samara hydrosystem held 6,676 lock through operations for 13,972 ships.

    This hydrosystem will continue operation beyond the fixed navigation dates due to the shipping companies’ requests.

    Navigation season at Cheboksary and Balakovsky hydrosystems ends on November 22 and November 24 respectively. The former conducted 3,494 lock through operations for 7,302 ships (up 7.7% and 7.5% YoY accordingly).

  2021 November 23

