2021 November 23 11:04

Finnlines’ third hybrid ro-ro vessel launched

Finneco III, the third hybrid ro-ro vessel in a series, was launched in China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) in China on 22 November 2021, according to the company's release.

The Finneco series vessels will be 238 metres long with a cargo capacity of 5,800 lane metres. Compared to the Company’s largest ro-ro vessels today, cargo capacity increases by nearly 40%.

When entering the Finnlines traffic, the new vessels will reduce environmental impact of the fleet and improve energy efficiency. Lithium-ion battery systems will allow zero-emission port visits and low-emission two-stroke engines, emission abatement systems, solar panels and an innovative air lubrication system will cut emissions further.

Finnlines’ EUR 500 million Newbuilding Programme includes three hybrid ro-ro vessels and two eco-sustainable Superstar ro-pax vessels. The hybrid ro-ro vessels will start in Finnlines’ Baltic, North Sea and Biscay traffic in 2022 and Superstar ro-pax vessels in the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route in 2023.

Ship particulars

Type of vessel: Ro-ro

Ice class: 1 A Super

Length, overall: 238.0 m

Breadth, moulded: 34.0 m

Gross tonnage: 60,515

Deadweight: 17,377

Lane metres: 5,800

Design speed: 20.7 knots

Engine output: 2 x 12,780 kW



