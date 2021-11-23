2021 November 23 09:56

Rosmorport’s Astrakhan Branch expands its dredging fleet to 8 units

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

Rosmorport says self-unloading hauler Azovskaya, Р1650М, and sludge removal barge Bolgradskaya, Project 539, have been handed over from Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch to Astrakhan Branch. Rosmorport ’s Astrakhan Branch has thus expanded its dredging fleet to 8 units. The total fleet of the branch numbers 35 ships.Astrakhan Branch will use the Azovskaya and Bolgradskaya for acceptance, transportation and unloading of bottom soil extracted under the dredging project in the water area of the Volga-Caspian Canal.

The Azovskaya was built in Romania in 1988. The ship particulars: RS class notation - КМ L2 R1 hopper; LOA – 56.20 m; BOA – 11.0 m; depth – 4.44 m; draft – 3.6 m; capacity – 915; speed - 10 knots; crew – 10.



The Bolgradskaya was built in Romania in 1977. The ship particulars: RS class notation - КМ L3 R2 hopper; LOA – 55.6 m; BOA - 10 m; depth – 4.3 m; draft – 3.6 m; capacity – 637; speed – 7.5 knots; crew – 10.

The 5th Dredging Congress organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow. >>>>