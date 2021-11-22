2021 November 22 18:35

OOCL introduces Pacific China South Express service in the Trans-Pacific network

OOCL has announced the launch of Pacific China South Express (PCSX) service in the Trans-Pacific network, according to the company's release.



The Pacific China South Express (PCSX) is a brand new service designed to offer express linkage from South China to Long Beach (LBCT).



PCSX port rotation: Shanghai – Fuqing – Xiamen – Yantian – Long Beach – Shanghai



PCSX will begin the first sailing with ETA Shanghai on 20 November.