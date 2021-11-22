2021 November 22 17:42

Van Oord supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor

The Congress will be held on 16-17 February 2022 in Moscow



Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors B.V. (Van Oord, the Netherlands), one of the leading international contractors specializing in dredging, marine engineering and offshore projects, supports the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor again.

The 5th Dredging Congress is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.



The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International association of dredging companies (IADC). The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).



Van Oord is an experienced offshore and wind contractor involved in engineering projects worldwide including oil and gas fields and wind farms. In particular, the Company installs subsea structures, implements pipe-laying works, construction of offshore mooring facilities and gravity based structures.

In October 2021, Van Oord ordered a new offshore installation vessel to further strengthen its market position in offshore wind. The jack-up vessel can operate on methanol and install up to 20 MW wind turbines at sea with a very low CO2 footprint.

Established in 1868, Van Oord is an independent family business. It employs about 4,200 professionals in 25 branches worldwide. The company has a fleet of 97 vessels, including modern dredgers and other specialized equipment. Van Oord was involved in such noteworthy projects as Palm Jumeirah in Dubai and the second Suez Canal in Egypt. Since 2002, Van Oord has been involved in the construction of offshore wind farms in the North Sea.

The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



