2021 November 22 16:55

ITIDA successfully launched the platform “Infrastructure Development Africa, IDA” with 534 participants from 73 nations

The International Transfer Centre for Infrastructure Development in Africa (ITIDA) successfully launched the platform “Infrastructure Development Africa, IDA” with record attendance with 534 participants from 73 nations.

On the 15th of November 2021 IDA began with a call from important players in the infrastructure industry for improved public-private partnerships to upgrade the continent's infrastructure and drive industrial growth.

The organizer, the International Transfer Centre for Infrastructure Development in Africa (ITIDA) is an association of infrastructure developers that seeks to promote and enable to improve infrastructure development activities in Africa with the expertise of European and International companies, by creating a network that will foster continuous dialogue amongst its members.

ITIDA was incorporated in January 2020 by its founding members:

• Euro Institute for Information and Technology Transfer in Environmental Protection EITEP, Germany (International conferences, exhibitions, seminars, training, exchange of experience, international trade journals, newsletters, etc.)

• Training and Education in Africa and Middle East TEAM Academy, Tunisia (Training center and contact offices for international affiliates, etc.)

Already after the first gathering, IDA proved that it is a unique meeting place for bringing together business to discover new trading prospects, launch additional business networks, build partnerships tackling some of the continent’s needs.

IDA 2021 focused on the development of technical infrastructure in Africa discussing the following topics: energy & water; transportation & logistics; water & waste as well as communication & information.

In his welcoming Dennis Fandrich, Director Conferences noted that “Africa is undergoing a process of economic transformation. The continent has the potential to become the largest growth region in the coming decades. The increasing purchasing power of the young African population, numerous investment projects and major leaps in technology offer good opportunities for further development in Africa”.

IDA is one of many planned activities of ITIDA to estimate accomplishments and challenges the continent is confronting in infrastructure development and to develop for the future.

The growing private sector of small African companies is playing an increasingly important role, as it creates many jobs and is important for the longer life of infrastructure projects.

IDA hosted a special panel discussion under the Title Reconstruct Libya. With the new government Libya is already working hard to change the image and improve investments. H.E Dr Jamal Ali, Chairman of the Board of the Ministry of Economy and Trade in Libya stated that “Libya already started private sector development through greater public/private dialogue and promotion of key enabling environment reforms designed to encourage private investment and economic diversification”. In his turn Mr. Ali Al Mesned, Chairman of Al Mesned International Holding stressed “Qatar's commitment to doing everything that would lead to achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people for security, stability and prosperity”.

Leveraging the private sector is essential for boosting growth in Africa. IDA's panel discussions on ports and the presentations focused on the private sector development for reducing poverty and supporting sustainable growth on the continent.