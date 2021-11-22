2021 November 22 16:31

Lloyd’s Register launches industry-first Artificial Intelligence Register

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Register, a standardised digital register of LR certified AI providers and solutions, a first of its kind for the maritime industry.

AI technology, the engineered systems that have hardware and software elements that mimic human capacity for observing, understanding and decision-making, is continuing to grow in maritime with applications ranging from digital twins, virtual commissioning and autonomous navigation systems. To support this uptake in technology, LR’s AI Register has been developed to signpost proven and reliable AI technology to help maritime stakeholders benefit from the latest applications.

The AI Register will assist maritime stakeholders in finding appropriate providers and solutions for business challenges, minimising the risk and cost of investing in AI technology. AI providers can also use the Register to assess existing technology and solutions from the market.

Each AI solution entered into the LR AI Register will be categorised against their LR certification status, such as Digital Twin Ready, Digital Twin Approved, Digital Twin Commissioned and Digital Twin Live from LR’s ShipRight Digital Compliance framework. The AI Register will also provide details about what the specific solution offers, such as key business benefits, target applications, functions, and performance.

The AI providers currently listed in LR’s AI Register include Furuno, HAT Analytics, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and ZhenDui Industrial Artificial Intelligence (ZDIAI).





