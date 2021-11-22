2021 November 22 15:38

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 26,562 pmt

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) fell week-on-week by RUB 1,223



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between November 15 and November 19 fell week-on-week by RUB 1,223 and totaled RUB 26,562 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,320 to RUB 24,350 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 80 to RUB 26,093 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price fell by 1,457 to RUB 24,343 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 2,020 to RUB 27,350 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 680 to RUB 39,850 pmt.