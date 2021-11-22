2021 November 22 14:35

ClassNK obtains ISO27001 certification

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has obtained the certification of ISO27001, which is an international standard on information security management, from Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA) on 12 November 2021, according to the company's release.

The certification by the third-party demonstrates that ClassNK Information Technology Department secures and manages information of clients in accordance with ISO27001. In recent years, cyber threats, such as information leakage and unauthorized access, have been spreading around the globe because of the expansion of an internet environment and digitalization.

At ClassNK, the digitalization of various information such as electronic certificates and survey records has progressed, and the importance of actions to enhance information security is increasing. ClassNK has recognized that appropriate management of personal information, confidential information, and systems handling this information is an essential condition to perform surveys and other services, and promoted to enhance information security and protection by strengthening its structure and training staff.

As part of the actions, Information Technology Department, which is the core of ClassNK’s information system and network, has streamlined the management of various information assets to comply with international standards, and obtained the certification from the third-party organization.

Based on the recognition that ensuring information security is a significant social responsibility, ClassNK continues to carry out and improve its information security management.