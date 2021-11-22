2021 November 22 13:47

Int'l maritime leaders to converge at MPA Academy’s 11th MPLP

The 11th Maritime Public Leaders’ Programme (MPLP) welcomes 15 maritime leaders from 14 countries to interact and exchange ideas on the global shipping industry and the impact caused by COVID-19. Held virtually from 22 to 26 November 2021, MPLP is jointly organised by the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) Academy and the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore (NTU). More than 200 international maritime leaders from around 100 countries have attended this executive programme since its inception in 2011.



Recognising the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s programme will focus on maritime risk management, crisis communications, public policy and governance, and the accelerated pace of digitalisation in the maritime industry. Conducted by industry experts as well as professors from NTU and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, MPLP will enable participants to gain insights through case-study focused discussions and networking sessions.



Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “We have seen how the pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitalisation. It is important for maritime leaders to be able to use technology to advance the work of their organisations, while having mitigating measures in place to ensure the resilience of such digital services and operations. By providing a conducive sharing and learning platform, I am confident that participants can learn from each other’s experiences and formulate new strategies to thrive in the new normal.”



Professor Jasmine Lam from NTU, Programme Director of MPLP, said, “NTU is honoured to jointly organise the MPLP with the MPA Academy for the eleventh time. The programme this time is particularly designed to discuss COVID-19’s impact on the maritime industry and how maritime organisations can build their resilience to address challenges faced by public leadership. The programme will provide invaluable opportunities for participants from various countries to exchange ideas on these dynamic topics to better prepare for a post-pandemic environment”



Set up as a full-fledged academy complete with a dedicated training facility, MPA Academy seeks to provide maritime leadership programmes such as MPLP to equip global maritime professionals with the skills to better respond to transformational shifts and new opportunities in the maritime industry. The academy also organises two other programmes - the Advanced Maritime Leaders' Programme and the Port Management Programme.