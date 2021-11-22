2021 November 22 12:15

Hapag-Lloyd announces a winter surcharge for Russia

A winter surcharge for all shipments to and from St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga in Russia will be implemented with effect from December 1, 2021, according to Hapag-Lloyd's release. This is caused by the additional costs related to serving these ports in conditions such as harsh weather, convoy restrictions, ice, among others.

Please find below the details for this charge:



This charge is valid for all equipment types and is in effect until further notice.