2021 November 22 11:09
Throughput of Temryuk port in 10M’2021 rose by 9% YoY
In October, the port handled 367,400 tonnes of cargo
In January-October 2021, seaport of Temryuk handled 3.78 million tonnes of cargo (+9%, year-on-year), says Administration of Azov Sea Ports.
The growth should be mainly driven by handling of coal and oil products as well as grain. The number of calls grew by 3.2%: from 957 calls in 2020 to 988 calls in 2021.
In October 2021, the port handled 367,400 tonnes of cargo with the number of calls totaling 104.
