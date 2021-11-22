-
2021 November 22 10:37
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-October 2021 fell by 0.5%
Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing rose by 2%
In January-October 2021, port Hong Kong (China) handled 14.7 million TEUs (-0.5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 12.14 TEUs (+2%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 2.6 million TEUs (-10.6%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2020, the port’s container throughput hit 17.95 million TEUs.
