2021 November 22 10:37

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-October 2021 fell by 0.5%

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing rose by 2%

In January-October 2021, port Hong Kong (China) handled 14.7 million TEUs (-0.5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 12.14 TEUs (+2%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 2.6 million TEUs (-10.6%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2020, the port’s container throughput hit 17.95 million TEUs.