2021 November 22 10:15

IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week results

Among the key issues in the water transport segment discussed by ad hoc authorities and companies was the development of railway infrastructure lagging behind real foreign trade needs and capacity of seaports, tariff policy of Russian Railways, container logistics, digitalization, autonomous navigation and ecology.



Insufficient capacity of railway infrastructure is actually turning into the main ‘bottlenck’ of Russia’s transport system. As of today, the excess of coal handling facilities in Russia is estimated at 138 million tonnes, hence underloading of seaports.



In its turn, Russian Railways announced the plans to revise its long-term tariff policy since the one adopted back in 2017 does not fit the reality.



In this context, other types of transport are in the spotlight again. First of all, it is water transport the role of which has been underestimated over the recent years which is reflected by the today’s crisis of railway infrastructure.



With all this, and with the construction of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem, inland water ways of Russia are forecasted by Rosmorrechflot to see an increase of cargo and passenger traffic.



Meanwhile, water transport will use advanced technologies and feature less environmental footprint.

