2021 November 21 15:06

EDGE announces strategic deal with IAI to develop advanced unmanned surface vessels

Autonomous systems, robotics, and artificial intelligence algorithms to enable distributed maritime applications and advanced operational capabilities



EDGE, an advanced technology company for defense and beyond, on November 18 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's leading aerospace and defense manufacturer, to jointly design a first-in-class series of 17m unmanned surface vessels (USV) for the entire range of military and commercial applications, IAI said in its media release.



EDGE is leveraging its entity, ADSB, the regional leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, to collaborate with the Israeli defense company to develop the state-of-the-art USVs. While ADSB will design the platform, integrate the control systems and payload, and develop the concept of operations (CONOPS), IAI will develop the autonomous control system and integrate various mission payloads to the control system units according to the mission requirements.



Comprising of advanced sensors, sonars and imaging systems that are integrated into a unified command and control system, the USV can operate either remotely, semi-autonomously, or autonomously, requiring no human intervention. Designed to suit all customers’ requirements, the bespoke vessel will offer unique capabilities in terms of modularity, payload, range, maneuverability, and performance.



Military applications for the USV include intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, border and littoral zone patrol, maritime security operations, mine detection and sweeping, submarine detection and anti-submarine warfare, deployment platform for VTOL vehicles and can also be customized for commercial applications such as oceanography, pollution monitoring, oil and gas exploration, transportation of materials and liquids, search and rescue, fire-fighting and first interventions.



His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE Group, said: “It is an important milestone for EDGE to forge collaborations with leading defense players such as IAI to strengthen our advanced technology portfolio.”



He added: “Through this strategic alliance, we can ensure optimal autonomous operational solutions that minimize risk to human life, address key challenges for various industries, and enable a secure future for all. These developments will open many doors for us in local and global markets, military and commercial alike.”



Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, said: “We are proud to join hands with EDGE in this endeavor, which is another step towards our growing efforts and partnership in the region. This MoU brings together the best technological know-how from both companies – EDGE Group’s and ADBS’ naval and commercial vessel expertise, and IAI’s expertise in autonomous systems, robotics, and artificial intelligence – for a joint Made in UAE effort, maximizing both companies business opportunities and growth.”



EDGE is an advanced technology group for defense that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.



About EDGE:

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defense and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency. Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defense, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.



About ADSB:

ADSB runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning more than a quarter of a century. As the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, the company helps keep the UAE’s naval fleet in prime operational condition. ADSB’s vision is to become the leading regional shipyard through delivering innovative and dependable solutions and building lasting relationships that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure.