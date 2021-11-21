  • Home
  • News
  • Fred. Olsen makes return to homeland Norway as new ship Borealis’ sets sail to seek out Northern Lights
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 21 10:07

    Fred. Olsen makes return to homeland Norway as new ship Borealis’ sets sail to seek out Northern Lights

    Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines says it is making a return to its homeland of Norway as new ship Borealis set sail in search of the Northern Lights, the natural phenomenon after which she is named.

    Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is making a return to its homeland of Norway today as new ship Borealis sets sail in search of the Northern Lights, the natural phenomenon after which she is named.

    This is Fred. Olsen’s first cruise to Norway since the line resumed sailing in the summer, and marks the start of a hand-crafted programme of cruising to the region, with 22 sailings across all four seasons in 2022.

    Fred. Olsen’s Journey Planners have crafted the Norwegian sailings to maximise the benefits of their smaller ships, which allow them to sail size restricted waters such as Lysefjord, Åkrafjord and Fjaerlandsfjord, leading to secluded waterfalls and scenic fjord sailing.

    Martin Lister, Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

    “At Fred. Olsen, we are proud to sail our own course, and our homeland of Norway is somewhere this really shines through.

    “This is especially true in the fjords, where we frequently travel away from the well-sailed route. Here we can offer truly special experiences for our guests, such as sailing Maurangerfjord to show our guests the sprawling Fureberg Waterfall.

    “The smaller size of our ships opens up so many possibilities for us. We can sail the size-restricted Lysefjord so guests can look up at the famous Pulpit Rock, or cruise Åkrafjord to the tall and tumbling Langfoss Waterfall, often regarded as the best waterfall in Norway, offering views of spectacular scenery direct from the ship.

    “This first cruise back to Norway will be extra special, as not only will we be visiting Alta, renowned for being one of the best places on earth to see the Northern Lights, but it will also see Borealisgoing in search of the phenomena from which she takes her name. We can’t wait to share this experience with our guests.”

Другие новости по темам: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 21

15:06 EDGE announces strategic deal with IAI to develop advanced unmanned surface vessels
13:41 USCG medevacs worker near Grand Isle, Louisiana
11:39 Iberdrola breaks ground on Vineyard Wind 1, the United States' first large-scale offshore wind farm
10:07 Fred. Olsen makes return to homeland Norway as new ship Borealis’ sets sail to seek out Northern Lights

2021 November 20

15:42 Yara to start operating the world’s first fully emission-free container ship
14:19 USCG conducts engagement with Guatemala navy
13:17 North Vancouver Mountain Highway underpass improvements complete, and underpass open to port traffic
12:23 The Great Lakes Towing expands its services to Sturgeon Bay
11:09 Svitzer Egypt LLC takes delivery of the all new RAstar escort tug

2021 November 19

18:36 Gasum closes the divestment of its LNG liquefaction plant in Norway to North Sea Midstream Partners
18:06 GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels and to provide assistance services and “smart shipping” solutions
17:46 X-Press Feeders enhances Panama Central America X-Press service
17:06 DEME Offshore confirms halfway mark installation milestone with Saint-Nazaire Offshore wind farm
16:47 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet led by LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov sailed into North Sea
16:31 Wärtsilä completes major project with Fincantieri to renovate three Windstar Cruises vessels
16:12 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in October 2021
15:55 Yara to start operating the world’s first fully emission-free container ship
15:14 New A-RTGs start operations at YILPORT Leixões Terminal
14:57 Maersk issues first green bond to fund first green methanol vessels
14:52 Printed outlets of PortNews Media Group for your office
14:10 Port charges for investment purposes to remain unchanged in 2022 – Rosmorrechflot
13:54 MacGregor to deliver advanced oceanographic overboard handling systems for the prestigious Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute
13:44 Annual capacity of Russian ports to rise by 43.6 million tonnes in 2021
12:55 Icebreaker Botnica returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic
12:53 GIIGNL releases MRV and GHG Neutral Framework
12:26 Navigation of small-size ships ends at Vyborg seaport from December 1
11:51 CMA CGM to reshuffle its MEDWAX service connecting the Mediterranean to West Africa
11:04 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Nov 19
10:23 Navigation of small-size ships closed at Primorsk seaport from November 29
09:58 Ruscon Group sent its 100th train service «Moscow Express»
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of November 18
09:19 Crude oil prices rise in expectation of demand

2021 November 18

18:25 KR SeaTrust-HullScan interfaces with NAPA Steel 3D Model in real time
18:06 ABS and Sofar Ocean to drive decarbonization through voyage optimization
17:47 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 3 of Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka
17:25 Rem Offshore selects Vessel Insight from Kongsberg Digital to collect vital data from their new offshore wind fleet
17:05 MOL, Team Eco Trinity successfully convert microplastics collected from seawater into energy
16:45 Imabari Shipbuilding launches a 90,000-dwt bulk carrier "LIN MIARAK"
16:25 ABP's Port of Ipswich posts record in fertiliser volumes in Oct 2021
16:16 Sovcomflot expects autonomous ships and their status regulations to be developed within a decade
16:05 OOCL announces new China Straits Service 3
15:43 “K” LINE establish new cold and dry warehouses in Thailand
15:37 Rosmorport and Primorsky UPK sign agreement on construction of the largest terminal in the Baltic
15:14 Dublin Port launches the 3FM Project for Poolbeg Peninsula
14:54 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals announce operating agreement
14:32 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2021
14:18 Rosmorport and Novaya Pristan signed agreement on expansion of Novorossiysk seaport infrastructure
13:45 Volga Shipping Company carried over 480,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil from Nizhny Novgorod Refinery
13:22 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second MRRV for the Philippines Department of Transportation
13:02 MacGregor secures a significant hatch cover order from Japan Marine United for twelve containerships
12:42 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Mero 4 Project in Brazil
12:08 Rosmorport signs cooperation agreement with Volga State University of Water Transport
11:46 Aquila Power Catamarans appoints Approved Boats as their new UK representative
11:09 Cargo throughput of Rosterminalugol to decrease by 1-1.5 million tonnes in 2021 due to insufficient capacity of railways
10:17 MABUX: Firm downward trend continues on Global bunker market on Nov 18
10:03 Port of Liepaja throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 9.2% Y-o-Y
09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of November 17
09:25 Crude oil prices continue decreasing

2021 November 17

18:06 Port of Corpus Christi remains committed to climate action efforts as COP26 concludes
17:54 FSUE Rosmorport supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its traditional General Partner