2021 November 21 10:07

Fred. Olsen makes return to homeland Norway as new ship Borealis’ sets sail to seek out Northern Lights

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines says it is making a return to its homeland of Norway as new ship Borealis set sail in search of the Northern Lights, the natural phenomenon after which she is named.



Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is making a return to its homeland of Norway today as new ship Borealis sets sail in search of the Northern Lights, the natural phenomenon after which she is named.



This is Fred. Olsen’s first cruise to Norway since the line resumed sailing in the summer, and marks the start of a hand-crafted programme of cruising to the region, with 22 sailings across all four seasons in 2022.



Fred. Olsen’s Journey Planners have crafted the Norwegian sailings to maximise the benefits of their smaller ships, which allow them to sail size restricted waters such as Lysefjord, Åkrafjord and Fjaerlandsfjord, leading to secluded waterfalls and scenic fjord sailing.



Martin Lister, Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:



“At Fred. Olsen, we are proud to sail our own course, and our homeland of Norway is somewhere this really shines through.



“This is especially true in the fjords, where we frequently travel away from the well-sailed route. Here we can offer truly special experiences for our guests, such as sailing Maurangerfjord to show our guests the sprawling Fureberg Waterfall.



“The smaller size of our ships opens up so many possibilities for us. We can sail the size-restricted Lysefjord so guests can look up at the famous Pulpit Rock, or cruise Åkrafjord to the tall and tumbling Langfoss Waterfall, often regarded as the best waterfall in Norway, offering views of spectacular scenery direct from the ship.



“This first cruise back to Norway will be extra special, as not only will we be visiting Alta, renowned for being one of the best places on earth to see the Northern Lights, but it will also see Borealisgoing in search of the phenomena from which she takes her name. We can’t wait to share this experience with our guests.”