DEME Offshore confirms halfway mark installation milestone with Saint-Nazaire Offshore wind farm

  • 2021 November 19 17:06

    DEME Offshore, member of DEME Group, the global civil and maritime engineering solutions provider, has reached its halfway mark installation milestone with the foundation installation of the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France. This announcement follows DEME’s August announcement regarding the on-time delivery of the St Nazaire offshore substation, according to the company's release.

    Having started construction in spring 2021, 40 out of a total of 80 XL foundations are now installed in record times. The successful deployment of DEME’s industry-first technology is setting a new industry standard for efficient Offshore Wind installation projects in challenging marine conditions and solid rock.

    For the installation of the Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm, DEME Offshore for the first time is deploying its 350-tonne Offshore Foundation Drill (OFD) and tailor-made ‘MODIGA’, another DEME innovation and industry-first technology which allows encapsulating the drilling and installation operations and shields them from the adverse Atlantic marine conditions.

    Whereas the OFD was developed with Herrenknecht, a global leader in tunnel boring machines, the design and development of the MODIGA happened together with TMS, a leading offshore equipment manufacturer.

    The complete technological solution is being deployed from DEME Offshore’s installation vessel ‘Innovation’.

    About DEME Group

    DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

    DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

    While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

