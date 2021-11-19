2021 November 19 16:12

Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in October 2021

The Port of Los Angeles processed 902,644 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in October, a decrease of 8% compared to last year, which was the busiest October on record. Year to date, overall cargo volume has increased 22% compared to 2020, according to the company's release.



Since October 24, there’s been a 31% drop – from 94,981 to 65,080 – in the number of import containers on Port of Los Angeles marine terminals. Import containers dwelling nine days or more has declined 35%, from 37,410 to 24,361.



October loaded imports reached 467,287 TEUs, an 8% decline compared to the previous year. Loaded exports dropped 32% to 98,251 TEUs compared to 2020.



Empty containers increased to 337,106 TEUs, an increase of 2% compared to last year. Ten months into 2021, the Port has processed 9,079,562 TEUs, 22% more than the 7,444,464 TEUs handled at this time last year.



North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.