2021 November 19 14:52

Printed outlets of PortNews Media Group for your office

In today’s rapidly developing digital world, printed products can give a forgotten pleasure of holding an edition with a scent of printing ink, turning over glossy pages, looking through analytical materials without haste, with a cup of coffee, perhaps, while waiting for a meeting with a partner.



Where can we see printed newspapers and magazines nowadays? Apart from exhibition and conferences, paper mass media is available onboard aircraft or Sapsan fast trains, in reception offices of top management.



To prevent industry-focused paper mass media from turning into unique rare objects, PortNews Media Group continues issuing its Hydrotechnika and PortNews magazines as well as Water Transport, a newspaper with a history of over one hundred years.



Those preferring reading from screens can subscribe for e-editions.



